CHICAGO – A 14-year-old boy was shot twice in the head as he was sitting in a parked car on Thursday. A man, known to law enforcement, was also shot and wounded. The boy remains in critical condition. Earlier in the day, a 16 year-old was shot in a separate incident according to Fox News.

On the current pace, Chicago will cross over 2000 shootings for 2021, a pace the Windy City has not seen for many years.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently called “racism” an emergency in Chicago but that emergency was not referring to violent crime.

Speaking on violent crime a few weeks ago, President Biden placed much of the blame on gun dealers.