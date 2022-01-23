Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Chicago – An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed in Chicago on Saturday. Fox 32 reports that Melissa Ortega and her mother were walking down a street in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood just before 3 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and fired at a man as he was leaving a store

The unidentified man, 26, and the girl were both hit and were in critical condition when they arrived at Mount Sinai Hospital, but the girl died hours later, the report said.

"Today's an extremely sad day," said Alderman Michael Rodriguez of Chicago's 22nd Ward, where the shooting occurred.

The girl was shot in the head, the man was shot in the back, the Chicago Tribune reported .

Neither the girl or her mother were the intended targets of the shooting according to the Chicago police Department.

There have been no arrests.