ATLANTA – A vehicle pursuit involving Cobb County Police in Georgia ended with an officer’s patrol unit landing on the suspect’s overturned Jeep following a PIT maneuver, according to reports.

Officers with the Cobb County Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Robert Shirling, 50, near Sandtown Road and Hollyridge Drive in Marietta. However, the driver failed to yield, and actually tried to ram his Jeep into one of the patrol cars during an attempt to evade police before an officer eventually performed a PIT maneuver, ultimately leading to an arrest, WSB-TV reported.

As a result of the “pileup,” troopers with the Georgia State Patrol responded to Howell Mill Road just south of 17th Street in Atlanta about 9:43 p.m. on Tuesday to conduct an investigation.

Troopers said Shirling led pursuing officers through multiple streets prior to getting on Interstate 75 southbound. The fleeing driver then exited I-75 and struck two automobiles at the intersection of Northside Drive and 17th Street before turning onto 17th Street, according to law enforcement authorities.

After Shirling turned onto Howell Mill Road and crashed into a third car, a Cobb County officer performed a PIT maneuver, police said.

As a result of the intervention technique, the Jeep rolled over and landed on its roof while a Cobb officer’s patrol unit landed on top of the Jeep.

Shirling sustained minor injuries and was subsequently taken into custody and booked at the Cobb County Detention Center, WSB-TV reported.

Shirling, a resident of Dahlonega, faces charges, which include aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, driving while suspended or revoked, failure to maintain lane and violation of a traffic control device.