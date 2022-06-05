Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – A shooting that created chaos near a bar in downtown Chattanooga has left three people dead and 17 others inured, authorities said.

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said 14 people were gunshot victims during the hail of gunfire, while three other people were struck by vehicles. Two people died from gunshot wounds and a third person died from injuries sustained when they were struck by a vehicle fleeing the scene, Fox 13 reported.

“This is clearly a tragic event for the families involved and the victims,” Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said Sunday.

CPD says 14 people were shot and 3 people were hit by cars trying to run away. 3 people are confirmed dead pic.twitter.com/tk7vyvBM95 — Latricia Thomas (@LatriciaTnc9) June 5, 2022

Law enforcement authorities believe there were multiple shooters involved in the volley of gunfire near Mary’s Bar and Grill on McCallie Avenue just after 2 A.M. Sunday.

Officials said many of the victims suffered critical wounds.

“Several of them are life-threatening injuries. I don’t have much more than that at this time,” a spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department said.

Thus far, no arrests have been made and police are asking for the community’s help, Fox News reported.

“This is once again a situation in which we find that we need help from the community to help us out with this, because we cannot do this by ourselves,” Murphy said.

Meanwhile, the city of Philadelphia experienced similar circumstances in a late night shooting Saturday that left three dead and 11 wounded at a downtown entertainment district, Law Officer reported.