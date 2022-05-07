Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TUSTIN, Calif. – A car traveling at a high rate of speed in a residential area jumped a curb and flew into a California home before bursting into flames Friday morning, according to a report.

The 2 a.m. collision occurred on La Loma Drive in Tustin when a vehicle flashed across the screen of a video camera, launched over a curb and through a mailbox, flipped upside down and plowed into the front corner of a residence, KTLA reported.

A young woman and her 90-year-old grandmother live in the home that became the landing pad for the airborne automobile. They were not injured, according to the news outlet.

The young woman said she heard a woman screaming, then a man said, “We have to go! We have to go!”

Neighbor Samuel An’s security footage captured the dramatic crash. He also assisted the occupants out of the vehicle.

“There was a lady trapped in there. She was actually trapped by her pants, so I pulled her out, and then another gentleman came out after that,” An said.

Orange County Fire Authority Battalion Chief Kyle Kuzma said the occupants were able to escape before the car erupted in flames.

“We immediately began extinguishing the vehicle fire and checking for occupants both in the vehicle and in the house,” he said.

An said he could smell liquor on the man’s breath. The unidentified suspect was subsequently arrested by deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for unspecified charges, KTLA reported.

The woman was taken to the hospital by paramedics, though her injuries are not believed to be serious. It was unclear if the man sustained injuries requiring medical treatment.