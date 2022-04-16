Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

EASTVALE, Calif. – A California high school teacher was taken into custody Tuesday following an investigation into lewd acts with an underage student, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Teacher Amanda Quinonez, who also works as a water polo and swim coach, was identified by authorities as the alleged perpetrator, KTLA reported.

The principal of Eleanor Roosevelt High School sent a letter to parents notifying them of the circumstances.

According to detectives, they found evidence that Quinonez “committed lewd acts with one male student, and distributed harmful matter to that student which included explicit photos of a sexual nature.”

Hence, Quinonez is accused of one felony count of lewd acts with a child, one felony count of distributing harmful material to a minor, and one misdemeanor count of molesting a child, Law&Crime reported.

She was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Centre April 12, but posted $50,000 bail the following day.

The investigation remains ongoing, authorities said. The age of the victim is not being disclosed.

Roosevelt principal Dr. Greg Anderson said the Corona-Norco School District and the school have zero-tolerance for behavior that endangers students, according to the news outlet.

Quinonez is scheduled to appear in court at the Riverside Hall of Justice on June 14. Her employment status following the arrest is unclear.

