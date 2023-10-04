Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A motorcycle officer with the Manhattan Beach Police Department was killed Wednesday morning in a collision on the 405 Freeway in the City of Carson.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash on I-405 at Del Amo Blvd. was first reported at 5:15 a.m., FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

The motor officer was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to FOX 11’s on scene reporter, three to four other vehicles may have been involved in the crash and one additional person was also transported to the hospital. The condition of that individual is unknown.

Due to the ongoing traffic fatality investigation, police said all six lanes were diverted off the freeway at Avalon as the 405 was completely shut down while the CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) performs its work.

The fallen officer was later identified by the Manhattan Beach Police Department as 35-year-old Chad Swanson. He had been with the agency for 13 years and assigned as a motorcycle officer for the past six years, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed a speeding vehicle made an unsafe lane change and collided with another vehicle, forcing the second automobile to collide with Swanson who was then thrown from his bike, officials said.

MBPD Lt. Kelly Benjamin said during a press conference that Swanson “loved riding his motor, but most importantly Chad loved his wife and three boys.”

“He had an infectious smile and was positive. He was a joy to work with,” she said.

“The entire Manhattan Beach community is mourning the loss of an officer who dedicated his career to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents,” Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery said in a statement.

“His fearless contributions to our community and beyond were marked by bravery, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to duty,” Montgomery said.

Swanson is survived by his wife, three boys, mother, and father.