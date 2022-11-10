Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A California man was sentenced to 610 years for molesting a 6-year-old girl in Ventura County and Orange County over the course of three years.

Travis Edward Martin, 37, learned his fate on Tuesday for seven counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child, using a child for the production of pornography, and the possession of child pornography, KTLA reported.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, the series of crimes occurred in both counties between 2019 and 2021. The molestations began when the girl was 4-years-old.

Martin was a friend of the victim’s family. He molested the girl in Anaheim, Mono Lake and at his Santa Paula home in Ventura County, officials said. He was convicted on all counts and special allegations Oct. 3, according to Fox News.

NEWS RELEASE: District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced today that convicted child sex offender, Travis Edward Martin, of Santa Paula, was sentenced to 610 years to life in prison. https://t.co/ScIFAnwWbv pic.twitter.com/aeGBOwmeWO — Ventura County District Attorney's Office (@VenturaCountyDA) November 9, 2022

Prosecutor’s said Martin has previous convictions from “similar crimes” of child molestation committed in 2006.

“We are pleased with the jury’s verdict and the judge’s sentence in this case, which accurately reflects the harm caused by the defendant’s horrific crimes,” said Supervising Deputy District Attorney Rafael Orellana, who prosecuted the case. “The 610 years to life sentence will serve to protect our community and demonstrates that there is zero tolerance for the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.”