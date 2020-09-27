SEATTLE — A driver illegally spinning “doughnuts” on a road near Seattle’s Space Needle on Saturday evening slammed into several people in a crowd that had gathered to watch the spectacle, according to a local reporter.

The driver appeared to be hanging out the window while performing the reckless stunt in front of onlookers.

Around 150 people were watching the exhibition that went for well over an hour with no police in sight, Cole Miller of KOMO-TV in Seattle reported. Moreover, the activity happened to occur within view of KOMO’s newsroom.

“Given that police are tied up with protesters, I’m guessing this is a low priority,” Miller tweeted of nearby demonstrations for Breonna Taylor.

The car’s bumper was hanging off after the collision when it also hit another car.

Here’s the moment that Mustang driver hit those people as well as a car (pretty sure it’s a Nissan 350Z) pic.twitter.com/2Gb3z7EVdI — Cole Miller (@ColeMillerTV) September 27, 2020

Miller tweeted after the accident more cars continued doing doughnuts and another spectator was hit by a different car, FOX News reported.

Here’s the clip of that second spectator collision pic.twitter.com/kuOl9oRa3o — Cole Miller (@ColeMillerTV) September 27, 2020

The crowd began to scatter as Seattle police officers finally arrived at the scene.

“Police blaring sirens,” Miller wrote. “They’re not able to get anywhere remotely close to the action because there are cars literally parked down Broad all the way to Denny.”

He added that the spectacle wasn’t related to any of the Breonna Taylor protests that caused 10 arrests in the Capitol Hill neighborhood the same night. “These sideshows go down once or twice a month, at least during the summer months,” he tweeted.

It wasn’t clear if police were able to make any arrests before the crowd fled or if anyone was seriously injured in the collisions, according to the report.