June 5, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A Buffalo 911 dispatcher accused of shouting at and hanging up on a supermarket employee who was hiding during last month’s racially motivated mass shooting has been terminated, the Daily Wire reported.

The unnamed dispatcher was fired on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed with CNN. The 911 dispatcher had been on paid administrative leave since May 16 and was fired after a May 30 hearing, according to County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The dispatcher’s union, the Civil Service Employees Association, said Thursday it had ensured that disciplinary due process provisions were “followed fairly and appropriately here,” KTLA reported.

The dispatcher told The Buffalo News late last month she was sorry about what the caller went through during the shooting.

