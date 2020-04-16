BROOKLYN, N.Y. – A Brooklyn man suspected of butchering his father walked into a bagel shop near the grisly crime scene and claimed he not only killed his dad, but also devoured parts of his body, police sources told The New York Post on Thursday.

Khaled Ahmad walked into Park Bagels drenched in blood Wednesday, ranting to a clerk about the murder, a high-ranking police source revealed to the news organization.

“One of the store’s owners alerted the officer who was outside that it appears his partner was having an interaction with a person that they know is a regular and is crazy,” according to the source.

“The perp was ranting about how he killed and ate his father and had visible signs of blood on him.”

Once officers handcuffed Ahmad, 26, police responded to the family home on 84th Street. Upon arrival they discovered 57-year-old Imad Ahmad’s mutilated body.

The father and son duo had been quarantined together in the family’s Dyker Heights home during the coronavirus outbreak.

While speaking to detectives a short time later, Ahmad denied that he consumed any of his father’s body parts, according to the source. Nevertheless, he was charged with murder and weapons possession.

He was taken to Lutheran Hospital for evaluation, police said.

According to police records, officers had previously responded to the home on at least four occasions, including a Feb. 15 incident when Ahmad was taken to the hospital after his father reported he had a knife.

The New York Post reported that Ahmad posted a GoFundMe page last year, seeking $1 million to return to Palestinian territories to be with his family due to his unhappiness in Brooklyn.

He griped about “cockroaches everywhere,” including in his bed, “processed food” and the lack of money in the GoFundMe page. “Smells like dog piss everywhere I go,” Ahmad wrote on a list of “reasons I’m leaving NY.”

“Stress level is very high,” he said. “Everything is expensive.”

By contrast, he gave four reasons why he wanted to return: “I want to be in my country: food is great, family, nice weather” and “restful sleep.”

The accused killer said he was born in Brooklyn but moved to the Palestinian territories with his family when he was 2, and lived there for 13 years.

Regardless of the political turmoil in the region, he said he had a happy childhood there.

He wrote that “yes it was hard growing up there but I am a guy who always looks in the positives before I worry about the negatives, so overall it didn’t effect [sic] me.”

“As a kid I was always happy moving around and playing major sports, speaking about sports it was my only escape from stressful situation I deal with and was a platform to meet new people on a daily bases [sic],” he wrote. “Anyways the reason I’m asking for this much money because I would like to go back there and enjoy family time like the good old school way.”

“If you’re rich and would like to donate it would be appreciated.”

The page was posted on Sept. 25, according to the New York Post. It has received no donations to date.