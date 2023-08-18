Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MANCHESTER, England — A British neonatal nurse who led “a campaign of violence” and enjoyed “playing God” has been found guilty of murdering seven babies at a hospital, making her the U. K.’s most prolific child serial killer, according to reports.

Lucy Letby, 33, was found guilty of murdering five infant boys and two girls between 2015 and 2016 and trying to kill another six babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Fox News Digital reported.

Prosecutors said Letby deliberately harmed the vulnerable children by injecting air into their bloodstreams, poisoning them with insulin, and administering air or milk into their stomachs, according to the New York Post.

She was reportedly caught in the act on two occasions, once by parents and another time by a tending physician.

Although Letby denied the 22 charges against her — seven counts of murder and 15 counts of attempted murder — she reportedly left a “confession” Post-It note, found by police at her residence, which read, “I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them.”

She added, “I am a horrible evil person” and: “I AM EVIL I DID THIS,” Fox reported.

The jury deliberated for 22 days (about 100 hours) before concluding that Letby deliberately harmed the vulnerable infants, finding her guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others. She was acquitted on one charge of attempted murder, and the jury failed to return a verdict on several other counts.

Letby burst into tears when the jury initially convicted her of two counts of attempted murder on Aug. 8, and declined to be in the courtroom for the subsequent verdict readings.

According to the Independent, Letby will likely receive a mandatory life sentence.