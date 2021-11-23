Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The cause of death of Brian Laundrie has been revealed after his remains were discovered at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida in October.

At the time of his death, Laundrie, 23, was the sole suspect in the homicide of Long Island native Gabby Petito. She died by strangulation while on a trip in Wyoming, Law Officer reported.

According to a Tuesday statement from a lawyer representing the Laundrie family, the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, New York Post reported.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” attorney Steve Bertolino told the Post. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

A forensic anthropologist determined the cause of death to be suicide.

Law enforcement authorities said his remains were submerged for weeks inside the marshy park before they were found — creating a challenge for coroners.