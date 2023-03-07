Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MILWAUKEE – Two suspect vehicles boxed in a Milwaukee police squad on Monday with officers inside and re-stole a vehicle that police were trying to recover, the MPD’s spokesman has confirmed to Wisconsin Right Now. That’s how brazen and fearless of consequences Milwaukee car thieves have become.

We were told by a source that the district 5 officers were “behind a stolen car they recovered. While they were waiting either for the tow or the owner, two cars came driving up next to the squad, one on each side. They drove directly next to the squad to pin the officers in from being able to open their doors. Someone then got out and ran to the stolen car and re-stole it. Then all three cars drove off. Unbelievable.”

We asked a Milwaukee Police spokesman if this account was true, and he said it was.

“Milwaukee Police were recovering a stolen auto that was found on the 2400 block of N. Buffum Street on Monday, March 6, 2023, at approximately 12:49 p.m,” the spokesman told WRN in a statement.

“While on scene, two vehicles intentionally interfered and blocked officers that were in a patrol wagon. An occupant of one of those vehicles entered the stolen auto. All vehicles fled the scene and were not apprehended despite the officers’ efforts to locate them. Milwaukee Police continue to seek the unknown suspects.”

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7252 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App,” MPD says.

This article originally appeared at Wisconsin Right Now.