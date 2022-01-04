Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ROMA, Texas — A video shows the aftermath of an incident in Texas where a Border Patrol agent was shot at from Mexico while apprehending a migrant who had crossed over into the United States illegally on Saturday, according to the Post Millennial.

The New Year’s Day gunfire adds to the ongoing violent encounters as the US-Mexico border crisis gets worse.

Saturday’s shooting occurred near the city of Roma, Texas. Authorities say the origin of the gunfire was across the Rio Grande River in Mexico. As a result, Border Patrol will be joined in the investigation by the FBI, a law enforcement source told Fox News.

Fox showed images of several bullet holes in the front of the Border Patrol agent’s truck, left, and on its side. Fortunately, the agent was not injured and did not return fire, the source told the news outlet.