SAN FRANCISCO — A missing San Francisco computer programmer was found dead in a crawl space of his home last week, police said.

Police responded to Christopher Woitel’s apartment in the Mission District on Friday and found his remains in a three-foot-tall crawl space above his bathroom that was “hidden from plain view,” according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Fire officials also arrived at the scene and had to cut a hole in the ceiling so they could retrieve Woitel’s body.

Police say the 50-year-old likely got into the crawl space from the roof of the building. They don’t suspect foul play in his death, Fox News reported.

Woitel had been missing for four days when his mother reported his disappearance on Jan. 13.

His family says he suffered from depression, according to Mission Local. Before his death, he sent family and friends paranoid messages about the Capitol riot and that he wanted to escape to the mountains.

