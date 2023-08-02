Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Anthony Gockowski

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety released three body camera videos and a squad camera video from Monday’s fatal State Patrol shooting during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Officials were unable to answer many questions because the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The incident began around 1:50 a.m. Monday when a state trooper observed a Ford Fusion with no taillights traveling northbound on I-94 near Lowry Avenue in Minneapolis.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop and discovered that the driver was wanted in Ramsey County in connection to a felony order for protection violation.

The driver refused to cooperate and exit the vehicle, Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said. One of the troopers asked for the driver’s keys and said he would “explain it all” when he stepped out. The driver asked if it was “a warrant,” to which the trooper replied “no.” Officials said Tuesday there was a “pick up and hold” alert for the driver.

Video from trooper on passenger side: pic.twitter.com/o7S6NUVd3D — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) August 1, 2023

The body camera videos show multiple troopers opening the doors to the vehicle and attempting to remove the driver, who then began to drive away as the trooper on the passenger side discharged his firearm.

The videos appear to show the troopers being dragged by the vehicle for a few feet before falling to the ground.

The driver traveled a brief distance down I-94 as the troopers chased after him. They eventually surrounded the driver’s vehicle, removed him, and began lifesaving measures.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the driver as Ricky Thomas Cobb II, who was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m.

Law enforcement officials were not able to state whether Cobb was armed.

Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson said more information will be released later this week. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be referred to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty for a charging decision.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...