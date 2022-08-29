Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A man in Texas is accused of shooting and killing a beloved school teacher and left the woman’s bullet-riddled body behind for her 5-year-old daughter to discover Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Shereena Ann Webster, 36, was shot and murdered Aug. 18 in her Amarillo home while her young daughter was in another room. According to investigators, her ex-boyfriend Erik Rivas, 32, shot the woman multiple times and fled, FOX 17 reported.

The daughter woke up at 5 a.m. and discovered her mother’s lifeless body. She called her grandmother, Patricia Byington, who called 911, according to court papers.

Detectives identified Rivas as a murder suspect after they reviewed security video from a neighbor. It showed the man arrive at Webster’s home at 3 a.m. and then depart about 4:15 a.m., according to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 17.

Police also said a ladder apparently used by the suspect can be tied to Rivas’ workplace. A manhunt for the alleged killer ensued and he was located about five hours east in Dallas the next day, where he was taken into custody, according to police.

Rivas is charged with one count of first-degree murder and is being held on $1 million bond at the Randall County Jail, court records revealed.

Webster recently broke off her years-long relationship with Rivas. According to the victim’s mother, she was scheduled to travel to Colorado to meet another man one day after the murder occurred, court papers revealed, Fox News reported.

Webster was honored with the “Teachers on the Rise” award in 2015 and taught at Oak Dale Elementary School.

The teacher’s obituary said Webster’s greatest achievement was her daughter.

“Their bond was and will always be unbreakable,” the memorial reads. Her daughter is “her mini-me, her best friend and her little miracle.”