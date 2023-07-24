Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MISSOURI – A California man was arrested in Missouri after a boat ran aground, ejecting eight passengers, while also slamming into a home and overturning. Each person thrown from the vessel was injured at the Lake of Ozarks late Saturday night.

The crash involving a 2014 Nortech boat occurred just before midnight, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Authorities said the vessel ran aground near the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm, ejecting all eight passengers who were on board.

The injured passengers ranged in age from 21 to 51. Each person was transported to Lake Regional hospital for treatment, according to an incident report from MSHP, reported Fox News.

