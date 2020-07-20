Yes, you heard that right.

While in the past, Black Lives Matter has disrupted the Annual State Fair and even launched a “buy black only” event, the cancellation of the State Fair due to COVID-19 has created a unique opportunity.

The Black State Fair.

Details are limited but the event is posted online and is being shared widely on social media.

The event is free and is advertising “all black businesses” along with “no violence.”

A memorial to George Floyd is listed to take place on August 16th.

Social media hasn’t been kind to the idea.

“Soooo, the MN State Fair and county fairs across the entire state have mostly been cancelled, but now we’re going to have a BLACK STATE FAIR???” “Oh yeah, that’s not racist at all” “Covid-19 must not affect black people …. ohhhh wait….we’ve been told that blacks are DISPROPORTIONATELY AFFECTED by Covid-19 and that it’s mostly due to SYSTEMIC RACISM in our healthcare system”

It is unknown whether local officials are aware of the event or any permits have been issued.

Large gatherings have been cancelled in Minneapolis due to COVID-19, including July 4th Activities and the State Fair.

It should be noted that we could not find an official website for the event but did locate the listing at a large event website here.