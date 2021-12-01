Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Radical Black Lives Matter activists who have made life miserable for the law enforcement community, thus making cities more dangerous, have continued their assault on the American way of life.

According to BLMLA organizer Jan Williams, “Capitalism doesn’t love Black people.” This mindset is contributing to the national arm of the BLM movement to lead a boycott of “white companies” until New Year’s Day, Fox Business reported.

In a divisive move, they are encouraging their followers to help “end white-supremacist-capitalism” by visiting only Black-owned businesses during the holiday shopping season.

“White-supremacist-capitalism uses policing to protect profits and steal Black life,” reads an Instagram post by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. “Skip the Black Friday sales and buy exclusively from Black-owned businesses.”

“We’re dreaming of a #Blackxmas. That means no spending with white companies from 11/26/2021 – 01/01/2022,” the BlackXmas.org website says.

And it goes beyond shopping. The organization also calls on advocates to “move your money out of white-corporate banks that finance our oppression and open accounts with Black-owned banks,” according to Fox Business.

The boycott began on Black Friday and concludes on New Year’s Day, … or does it?

“#BlackXmas challenges us to shake off the chains of consumerism and step fully into our own collective power, to build new traditions, and run an offense as well as a defense,” the post continues. “Let’s harness our economic power to disrupt white-supremacist-capitalism and build Black community.”

