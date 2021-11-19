Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Washington D.C. – In the hours that followed the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, President Biden called on Americans to protest “peacefully” while saying he was “angry and concerned.”

“I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law,” Biden said in a statement ahead of expected protests. “Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy.

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” Biden said. “I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us.”

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

Biden also insisted he remains “steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law.”

The comments by Biden come after jurors decided that Rittenhouse was “not guilty” on all counts earlier Friday.

While it’s hard to imagine how Biden could be “angry,” prior to becoming the President, he shared an image of Rittenhouse and attempted to link the event to White supremacy.

According to Fox News, when asked about the comments on Friday, Biden refused to answer.