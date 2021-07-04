Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















BALTIMORE — An outreach worker for the Safe Streets Cherry Hill — a Catholic anti-violence group — was shot and killed in the city on Thursday as he was grabbing some food, according to reports.

After getting shot, Kenyell “Benny” Wilson, 44, managed to drive himself to Harbor Hospital. He was reportedly able walk into the facility seeking emergency medical care about 4:41 p.m., but did not survive his injuries, Fox News reported.

Homicide detectives of the Baltimore Police Department are investigating Wilson’s death. However, thus far they’ve been unable to determine where he was shot, which is hindering the investigative process.

“We’re hoping somebody saw his vehicle. We’re hoping somebody heard gunshots,” Det. Donny Moses said, according to CBS Baltimore. “We know he was in his vehicle when he got shot. We don’t know if he was stopped, if talking to someone.”

The detective commended Wilson’s efforts to have a positive impact.

“He was trying to affect change. He was trying to make a difference in people’s lives,” Moses said. “He was trying to be positive.”

Wilson’s friends told reporter Paul Gessler that Wilson had been “grabbing food” when he was shot, Fox reported. He had also been an outreach worker for Safe Streets for about nine years, according to Gessler.

Kenyell "Benny" Wilson had been a violence interrupter with Safe Streets Cherry Hill for nearly 9 years. He was fatally shot while grabbing food Thursday. pic.twitter.com/fhpbkl4jSR — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) July 2, 2021

“The loss of Mr. Wilson is a devastating blow to each of us,” Winne McCray, the CEO of FHCB Health System, wrote. “While we uplift Mr. Wilson’s positive presence in our community and the impactful work he did every day I can’t help but think about his family and their pain. Our hearts and prayers go out to Mr. Wilson’s Family, his Safe Streets Family, and his friends during this extremely difficult time.”

