LOS ANGELES – Killer Mike, who is part of the rap duo Run the Jewels, was seen handcuffed and being escorted by police through Crypto.com Arena Sunday where the the Grammy Awards were being held.

Video of the incident posted to social media by Chris Gardner of the Hollywood Reporter, showed Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, surrounded by people as he was led through the arena by police, reported KTLA.

The Atlanta-based rapper won three Grammys, including best rap performance, rap song and album, prior to the being led away in cuffs.

“Sweep! Atlanta, it’s a sweep!” Render, 48, shouted as he received his third award of the night, the AP reported.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

Render is accused of intentionally knocking down a security guard when the person did not move quick enough to get out of his way. The music artist was booked for the charge of battery as a result of a private person’s arrest, TMZ reported.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department would only confirm that a Black male was detained.

According to Fox News Digital, Render was taken to LAPD Central Division for processing before being released.

