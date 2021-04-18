Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Austin, Texas – A massive multi-agency manhunt including the FBI and U.S. Marshals are in Austin hunting for an armed suspect wanted for killing at least three people near an apartment complex earlier on Sunday.

Austin police said that the three bodies located were all adults, including two Hispanic females, and one Black male. Fox News reports that law enforcement has listed the suspect as Stephen Nicholas Broderick, who is possibly a former law enforcement officer charged with sexual assault of a child last summer.

Austin Police Chief Chacon provided an on scene brief today, regarding the incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. Please see attached photo of the suspect, Stephen Broderick, 41 years of age, black male who is 5 feet and 7 inches tall. https://t.co/HQu5bOwhlc pic.twitter.com/EVDU64Rph2 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

Austin’s KXAN, citing an arrest affidavit, reported last June that the Travis County Sheriff’s Office detective was on administrative leave following an arrest for allegations of sexual assault.

The Austin Police Department said the suspect was still at large as of approximately 2:30 p.m. local time and urged everyone nearby to shelter in place and report suspicious activity.

Just drove by the arboretum Starbucks in #Austin something is going on, KXAN is saying active shooter. pic.twitter.com/6fKvHHixwK — Dr Karl Kreder (@mechanikalk) April 18, 2021

EMS reported that the first 911 call came in at 11:44 a.m. The area where officers responded includes a strip mall and several retail stores with a large apartment complex behind it.