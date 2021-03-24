Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















NEW YORK CITY — A man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after attacking an Asian American mother who was attending a rally against anti-Asian violence in New York City. According to ABC 7, NYPD officials announced the arrest of 27-year-old Erick Deoliveira, who has been charged with assault and criminal mischief as a hate crime.

The woman was on her way to an Asian American rally in Union Square on Sunday March 21, with her 7-year-old daughter when the attack occurred.

She says the suspect approached her and asked to see the sign she was holding. She thought he was also heading to the rally, so she gave the sign to him. The suspect then began tearing up the sign and stuffing it in a trash can.

When she asked him to stop, the suspect punched he in the face twice. She has bruises and lacerations on her face. She also sprained her ankle during the assault and remains on crutches.

Several good Samaritans ran after the suspect into the Astor Place subway station where they took photos of the suspected attacker. The photos were helped the investigation and ultimately led to the arrest of the suspect.