FORT WORTH, Texas – The assistant principal at Eaton High School in Fort Worth has been arrested and charged with sex crimes related to a minor.

Families of students in attendance at the high school were notified Monday evening that Mose Brown, an assistant principal at the school since July 2020, had been was taken into custody. He is being charged with “continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14,” according to Fort Worth Police, NBC 5 DFW reported.

Eaton High School told concerned parents the criminal matter does not involve a current or former Northwest ISD student and police are not looking for additional victims.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and no further details were provided. Therefore, it remains unclear what Brown’s relationship is to the underage victim.

Along with the arrest, the school district immediately placed Brown on administrative leave. He is not authorized to be on district property pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the school’s email.