NEW YORK — A Queens man accused of torching a police car had spray-painted “TOO LATE!” on his wall to taunt the feds when they came looking for him. Nevertheless, he didn’t flee fast enough and FBI agents nabbed him anyway, Brooklyn prosecutors said.

Sam Resto tried to taunt the police with the following message on the wall at his home. (US Attorney Eastern District NY) Sam Resto was taken into custody at his work Thursday afternoon with a passport in his backpack, and admitted to FBI agents he had planned to flee, prosecutors said.

When agents entered his apartment that night, they were confronted with the scrawled taunt, alongside a drawing of a smiley face with a tongue sticking out, the New York Post reported.

However, provocation from the wanted man backfired.

Prosecutors asked a Brooklyn federal court Friday to order Resto held without bail — and used his intention to flee and the wall taunt to back up their argument that he’s a flight risk.

As a result, the judge agreed and ordered Resto held.

In a detention memo, prosecutors wrote that agents had been surveilling Resto on July 29 when he took a rideshare from his home to the Upper West Side, carrying a red can of gasoline.