BATON ROUGE, La. – “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy appears to be getting out in front of a negative news story by preemptively making an announcement Thursday that he is under investigation by the Louisiana State University Police Department.

Hardy, 21, disclosed the news without offering any specifics in a Thursday night Facebook post, saying the LSUPD issued “a warrant due to allegations made against me.”

Law enforcement authorities and university representatives told The New York Post they can “confirm there is an active investigation with LSU Police” and they “may be able to provide more information later today.”

Hardy’s reps told the news outlet they could not comment on the “pending investigation.”

However, his attorney C. Frank Holthaus confirmed that “Mr. Hardy did receive a warrant for his arrest [Thursday] and has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with the Baton Rouge Police Department on this matter. Due to the public nature of Mr. Hardy’s profession, we ask for privacy at this time.”

Hardy, a Louisiana native, won season 17 of ABC’s “American Idol” in 2019 and is known for his hits “Memorize You” and “Flame.”