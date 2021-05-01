Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City Police Officer was attacked Saturday morning at 2:15 a.m. at NE 52nd and MLK Blvd. Fox 25 reports that the officer was in his patrol car when a suspect rammed the officer’s car, trapping him in the car.

The crash disabled both vehicles. The suspect then exited his vehicle and started firing at the officer as the officer was trapped in the car.

The officer, who has not yet been named, fired back and injured the suspect according to police officials.

The officer was not injured.

Police do not yet know the suspect’s motive. The investigation is ongoing.