Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Phoenix, AZ. – A manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix. Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther said that the incident began at around 7:00 p.m. when members of the Scottsdale Police’s Special Assignments Unit were serving a search warrant at an apartment complex near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt.

Fox 10 identified the suspect as 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne (photo above), who was wanted for a number of unspecified offenses.

When Scottsdale authorities arrived at the apartment, a woman and child came out. Hearne was spotted inside and ducked behind a wall, police said.

Detectives were trying to talk to him when they were shot at through the wall, and a sergeant was hit. Officers shot back, but it is unknown if Hearne was struck.

The sergeant was reportedly shot in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Hearne fled over a balcony and remains on the loose. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, although police said he was likely not looking to harm the public.

Anyone who sees Hearne is asked to call 911, contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.