UVALDE, Texas – An anonymous donor will cover funeral costs for the teachers and children murdered in the Uvalde massacre, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Friday.

“We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity,” Abbott said, according to CBS News. “And we will ensure that those resources get into the right hands.”

The donor has stepped forward and put up $175,000 to cover the funeral expenses for all 21 victims.

“No family who is suffering from incalculable heartbreak at this time will have to worry about a single cost with regard to anything concerning this travesty,” the governor said.

Amerie Jo Garza, 10 She was killed in her Texas school hours after this photo was taken pic.twitter.com/PLHXzmUGT7 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) May 25, 2022

Abbott also said mental health and counseling services will be available to those impacted by the slaughter, Western Journal reported.