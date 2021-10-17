Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















LOVE COUNTY, Okla. — An Amtrak train collided with a semi-truck hauling several automobiles in Love County, Oklahoma on Friday, sending vehicles flying into the air and injuring four passengers aboard the train, authorities said.

The passenger train was traveling from Fort Worth, Texas, to Oklahoma City when the violent collision occurred around 7 p.m. near Thackerville, which is located near the Texas-Oklahoma border, FOX25 Oklahoma City reported

A nearby witness captured the crash on video, which appeared to show the car-hauler became stuck on the tracks at the train crossing.

The video shows the gates had dropped and rested on top of the trailered automobiles prior to the arrival of the oncoming train. Hence, a horrible crash occurred, sending vehicles and debris soaring through the air.

The Love County Fire Department shared photos from the scene showing several crushed vehicles and damage to the exterior and interior of the train.

The train carried 110 passengers during the journey, four of whom suffered minor injuries, an Amtrak spokesperson told FOX25. The driver of the semi-truck and his dog were “shaken up” but otherwise uninjured, the Love County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire department confirmed the tractor-trailer became stuck on the tracks at the time of the crash, FOX Business reported. The wreck caused the front of the train locomotive to derail, which resulted in slight damage to parts of the rail bed.

