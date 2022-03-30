Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. – A ambulance worker in California was taken into custody last week after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenager as she was being transported to a hospital, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Jason Anderson, 22, was on duty in the back of an American Medical Response ambulance on Friday when he “sexually assaulted and solicited sexual acts from the teenage patient.”

The Sheriff’s Department provided the following overview:

On Friday, March 25, 2022, deputies from the Southwest Station began an investigation into allegations of a sexual assault against a teenage victim. The investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Jason Anderson, a 22-year-old resident of Wildomar, is an employee of American Medical Response (AMR) transportation company. It is alleged that while on-duty in the back of an ambulance, Jason Anderson sexually assaulted and solicited sexual acts from the teenage patient during a medical transport. Jason Anderson was booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center for sexual assault related charges with a minor and is being held on $75,000 dollar bail.

Anderson was released after posting bail the following day, the New York Posted reported.

Sheriff’s officials believe there could be additional victims.

In a statement to KTLA, officials at AMR said an internal investigation was being conducted and the incident was reported to the Riverside Sheriff’s Department for further review.

“The employee in question was placed on administrative leave during the course of our internal investigation and has not worked since the day the alleged incident took place,” AMR officials said.

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...