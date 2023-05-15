Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – A man who authorities previously confirmed was in the United States illegally and who court documents allege had mental illness concerns has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2021 beheading death of his girlfriend in Shakopee.

Alexis Saborit, 44, previously waived his right to a jury trial, and the guilty verdict was filed in court Thursday by Scott County Judge Caroline Lennon.

The court document describes that Saborit struck America Thayer, 55, with an 8-pound dumbbell and then proceeded to behead her with a machete in front of several witnesses on July 28, 2021.

Shakopee police identified the victim as America Mafalda Thayer.

Following his arrest, Saborit told investigators through a Spanish interpreter that “she was just saying that she wanted to get rid of me … she ended my life.” Saborit also made claims that Thayer was abusing and deceiving him.

Saborit had been due in court at 2 p.m. on the day of the murder. He failed to appear at that hearing. Thirty minutes later, police were called to the scene of the homicide.

Several residents in the Shakopee neighborhood where the midday murder took place witnessed the gruesome developments. One woman later told police that she saw a male pull a female from the vehicle by her ankles and then throw her severed head on the ground.

Court documents from an arson case charged several months prior to the murder show that Saborit was ordered to have a mental health evaluation. He was released on bail in the case, but his conditional release was revoked in the spring of 2021 after a court document described him as a danger to the community. However, Judge Richard C. Perkins then ordered him released again.

Alpha News also learned following the murder that Saborit is an illegal alien from Cuba.

An ICE spokesperson confirmed that Saborit’s criminal history included multiple convictions in Minnesota and Louisiana for domestic abuse, DUI, and fleeing a police officer. At the time of the murder, Saborit had pending charges for first-degree arson, first-degree criminal damage to property, and obstruction of the legal process stemming from a 2020 arrest in Scott County.

ICE previously attempted to remove Saborit to Cuba in 2012 but was unsuccessful because his home country wouldn’t approve the necessary travel documents, an ICE official explained. He was eventually released on an order of supervision.

A conviction on first-degree murder calls for a sentence of life in prison without parole. Saborit remains in custody with a review hearing scheduled for June 1 at 1 p.m. when Saborit’s defense will have an opportunity to make an argument that Saborit is mentally ill.

