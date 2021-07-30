Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A Minnesota woman was reportedly beheaded in broad daylight on Wednesday, and her abusive boyfriend was taken into custody for the gruesome murder, according to reports.

Officers were dispatched to the horrific crime scene about 2:30 p.m. and discovered the decapitated body of America Mafalda Thayer, 55, lying on the ground next to a car in Shakopee, Minnesota. Her head was discovered next to the body, according to a warrant, KMSP reported.

Police recovered a large knife in a trash can in a nearby alley and what appeared to be a sheath for the weapon in a yard near the crime scene.

Alexis Saborit, 42, was quickly taken into custody, although details of the arrest were not disclosed. He has been booked at the Scott County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder, police said.

Alexis Saborit is accused of beheading his girlfriend America Mafalda Thayer. (Scott County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said they believe the suspect knew Thayer and the stabbing was not a random act. People who worked with the woman at Dollar Tree and My Pillow said she was in a long-term relationship with Saborit and was reportedly abused by him, the news outlet reported.

Saborit had previously been convicted of gross misdemeanor domestic assault, the station said.

Friends remembered Thayer, a Cuban immigrant, as hardworking, kind and warm, according to SW News Media.

My Pillow co-worker and friend Jamie Worley said Thayer worked 70 hours a week.

“I went there today and went to the store and got her a rose and a teddy bear to put on her desk. When I got there I didn’t even look at any other of my co-workers. I just stood at her desk with my head down. Everyone was just crying. It was a very emotional day and it still is,” Worley said.

America Mafalda Thayer was found decapitated in an alley after reportedly being murdered by her boyfriend Alexis Saborit. (Facebook)

Nicky Kendrick knew the victim for five years and said she used to visit her daily.

“She was soft spoken, so funny and always had amazing stories. She always went out of her way to say hi to me when she saw me,” Kendrick said.

“I had no idea it was her at first, and then a mutual friend messaged me and it all clicked,” she told the outlet. “I’m devastated, it’s unreal and I just have no words.”

According to the New York Post, friends planned a vigil for Thayer Thursday night at the scene of the crime.