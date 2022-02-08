UPDATE

Feb. 9, 2022

Authorities announced that they’ve also charged the children’s aunt and caregiver Yolanda Denise Coale, 53, with aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of six. She is being held on $150,000 bond, according to county filings, Fox News reported.

Feb. 8, 2022

MOBILE, Ala. — An Alabama girl, 9, has been charged with assault in relation to her younger brother’s death after authorities say she beat him with a broomstick.

Officers responded to a residence in Mobile on Thursday. Upon arrival, they discovered the 4-year-old boy unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.