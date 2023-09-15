Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – A day of fun in the water for a group of Girl Scouts at a Texas lake took a frightening turn when an alligator began meandering their way, according to a report.

Girl Scouts were enjoying an adventure at Lake Raven in Huntsville, Texas, but the outing came to an abrupt halt when a 14-foot alligator starting swimming toward them, NBC 5 DFW reported on Thursday.

Video footage taken by David Siljeg shows the alligator slowly swimming closer and closer to the group of girls while adult leaders rushed into the water to pull them out.

Fortunately, everyone was safely evacuated from the lake and no one was injured, according to Huntsville State Park officials. Following the heart-pounding incident, the park was closed for the rest of the day.