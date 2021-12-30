Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida woman and a Georgia man were taken into custody earlier this month, accused of flying the woman’s 12-year-old daughter from Texas to engage the man in a sexual encounter, according to reports.

Adrienne Klein, 43, and Gesart Hoxha, 20, were arrested after paying for Klein’s pre-teen daughter to travel to the Atlanta-area for a sexual rendezvous with Hoxha in a private hotel room, FOX 5 in Atlanta reported.

Authorities said the investigation originated in Texas as the Arlington Police Department contacted investigators with the Gwinnett Police Internet Crimes against Children Taskforce on Sept. 7 about the case. Soon after, a search warrant was executed at Hoxha’s home located at an apartment complex on Appaloosa Lane in Buford, according to FOX 5.

Detectives of the Gwinnett County Police Department discovered explicit photos of the victim during the search of Hoxha’s residence in Georgia, along with “large sums” of cash. Moreover, investigators say he exchanged sexually explicit messages with the victim before she flew to Georgia.

Following a months-long investigation by the detectives from both agencies, Klein was arrested on Dec. 14, FOX reported.

“Our agency was contacted by Arlington Police Department in Texas regarding an investigation started in Texas that included incidents in Gwinnett,” Gwinnett County Police said, according to FOX 5.

The vile mother faces charges, which include second-degree enticing a child for indecent purposes and child cruelty.

Hoxha is looking at charges that include child molestation, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes and employing/using a minor to engage in or assist a person in sexually explicit conduct for visual medium.

Furthermore, according to WEAR, the accused sex-deviant is also charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact as a result of the investigation in Texas.

Their current incarceration status was not clear.