TAMARAC, Fla. – Officer Adly Joseph a four-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department died as a result of suicide, according to law enforcement sources.

Joseph was airlifted from Tamarac on Sunday night and died shortly after arriving at the medical facility, Local 10 News reported.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez confirmed in a tweet Monday that the officer had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the untimely passing of Officer Adly Joseph of our Northside District. On behalf of the Miami-Dade Police Department, our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and our Northside District Community during this difficult time.”

According to Local 10 News, deputies of the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to 6800 block of Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Miami-Dade police units were in contact with Joseph, including an MDPD negotiator.

No further details were immediately available.

