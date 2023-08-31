Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A former mayor of Janesville, Minn., was killed in a brutal stabbing in his Bloomington, Minn., home last Thursday, and his wife was critically injured in the early morning attack.

The couple’s nephew, Adam Garrett Roring, 44, of Savage, Minn., was captured by police after emerging from a window of the couple’s home on the 1000 block of West 105th Street and fleeing a short distance away on foot.

Roring has been charged with intentional second-degree murder and attempted murder, but no motive is listed in the complaint for the gruesome attack that may have involved several weapons.

Mark Novak, 74, has been identified by the medical examiner as the male half of the couple who died, and his wife, Pam, 72, has been publicly identified by friends and family on social media.

According to charges filed Monday in Hennepin County District Court and dispatch audio from the time of the incident, Bloomington police received a call for help at about 4:41 a.m., and saw a woman down on the floor of the residence when they arrived. As one arriving officer encountered the female victim bleeding heavily with a head laceration, he aired to other officers that he heard noise possibly from a patio door and that someone may be in the basement.

Another officer then aired that a male was running from the residence toward 106th Street and then toward Interstate 35W. The male, subsequently identified as Roring, was taken into custody within a few minutes. Police observed that Roring appeared to have blood on his jacket and pants and on the gloves he was carrying.

Meanwhile, an officer aired that the husband was upstairs with a large laceration to his neck with a lot of blood loss and requested other officers to enter with their trauma kits prior to the arrival of EMS rigs. Mark was subsequently pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The criminal complaint describes that Roring had a metal bar and a “partial nunchuck” that appeared to have blood on them. Police later located a large chef knife in the kitchen sink that appeared to have blood on it. Also located in the home were metal links possibly associated with the partial nunchuck. There was also blood throughout the home consistent with Pam’s account of what had occurred.

While being treated on scene, Pam described to police that she and Mark had been in their bedroom when they were awakened by a male beating on them with an unknown object. After being hospitalized, Pam provided more information to police and identified the assailant as Roring. Pam stated that she and Mark were able to get out of bed and that Mark was attacked in the bedroom. She was able to escape the room but was pushed down the stairs. She was able to locate her cellphone and call police.

Pam suffered multiple injuries including two finger fractures, and one of her fingers was nearly severed in the attack. She also had multiple facial fractures and lacerations to both sides of her face and above her eyes, a puncture to the neck, trauma to the back of her head, and a possible broken wrist. She was last reported to be in critical but stable condition, the complaint said.

Roring’s Nissan vehicle was found parked near the residence, but was not in the driveway, the complaint said. Police found a Nissan key fob in Roring’s pocket upon arrest. Roring’s wallet with identification and several credit cards were also found in the vehicle. Roring initially told police he wasn’t injured, but during booking, officers noted that Roring had marks and injuries on his chest, back, and knees.

Pam and Mark Novak (Pam Novak/Facebook)

Roring admitted to police that he’d gone to the Novak’s home to return a key that early morning, but claimed he discovered an intruder already in the home when he arrived. Roring said the intruder had nunchucks and a chain and that he struggled with the intruder and got the weapons before the intruder escaped out the front door. Roring claimed he checked on Pam and then fled out the window.

Roring is being held without bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Tuesday. Minnesota court records reveal only two prior minor traffic citations for Roring.

Prior to moving to Bloomington, Waseca County News reports that Novak served a two-year term as mayor of Janesville from 2011 through 2012 after being elected in 2010.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to benefit Pam with recovery and memorializing Mark.

This article appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.