MAYFIELD, Ky. – A well known actor is dead after reportedly attempting to carry out a murder-suicide in Kentucky.

Hagen Mills, 29, starred in FX’s “Baskets.” He was found dead on Tuesday after allegedly shooting a woman at a residence, the Mayfield Police Department confirmed, according to Fox News.

Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said officers responded to a call after 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a woman who had been shot. Upon their arrival, officers discovered Erica Price, 34, of Mayfield, with “gunshot wounds to her arm and chest,” police said.

The woman who survived the shooting told officers that the gunman was Mills. She said Mills shot her and then turned the gun on himself, according to police.

As a result of the shooting, Price was transported to the hospital for treatment. She was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon, police said. After conducting an investigation, police confirmed that Price is the mother of Mills’ young daughter.

Mills’ daughter and Price’s mother were both present at the home at the time of the traumatic crime. They were uninjured, police said.

The Mayfield Police Department said it is investigating the incident as an attempted murder-suicide, Fox reported.

According to an IMDb page for Mills, the 29-year-old actor was best known for his roles in “Baskets,” “Swedish Dicks” and “Bonnie & Clyde: Justified.”