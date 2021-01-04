Spread the Word













MIAMI — At least eight people — including two juveniles — were wounded Sunday evening following a shooting at a Miami park, according to authorities.

Details are still emerging from the crimes at Little River Park, which is located northwest of downtown Miami.

Public Information Officer Angel Rodriguez of Miami-Dade Police Department, said the victims consisted of six adults and two juveniles. Of the wounded, at least six people were listed in critical condition, including a 16-year-old who was airlifted to a hospital, Miami Herald reported.

“My officers are on the scene of another tragic shooting involving juveniles,” wrote MDPD Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III on Twitter. “This type of gun violence has to end. We must work together as a community.”

My officers are on the scene of another tragic shooting involving juveniles. This type of gun violence has to end. We must work together as a community. Anyone with information is urged to contact @crimestopper305 at 305-471-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous. https://t.co/hw7agVKmiU — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) January 4, 2021

Rodriguez said the shooting occurred when two people walked up to the park, drew weapons, and “started shooting into the crowd.” He added that the two suspected gunmen approached a crowd near the basketball courts and fled on foot, according to the Miami Herald.

Authorities said it was still “too early to determine any motive” as the investigation is just getting underway and suspects have yet to be identified.

