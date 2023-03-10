Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MIAMI – A gunman “ambushed” a Miami-Dade Police narcotics officer, shooting him in the back of the head and leaving him hospitalized Wednesday, police said. Following a massive manhunt the suspect was arrested, officials confirmed Thursday.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of my officers, the coward who ambushed my detective yesterday is in custody,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted Thursday morning. “Thank you to all of our local law enforcement partners for their help.”

“No matter the colors of our uniform, we all come together in trying times and work as one family,” he wrote.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of my officers, the coward who ambushed my detective yesterday is in custody. Thank you to all of our local law enforcement partners for their help. No matter the colors of our uniform, we all come together in trying times and work as one family. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) March 9, 2023

The shooting took place about 4 p.m. on Wednesday near the 500 block of Northwest 42nd Street. The officer was conducting a narcotics investigation and approached a suspect in order to make an arrest when he was “ambushed” from behind, Ramirez said.

According to the director, the officer was shot in the back of the head but thankfully was only grazed by the bullet, NBC Miami reported.

The officer was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

“Thank goodness he’s in good condition, we’re all very blessed that he’s ok,” Ramirez told reporters Wednesday evening. “This could have been totally different.”

The unnamed officer has been with the agency for 18 years. He was discharged from the hospital Wednesday and currently recovering at home, Ramirez said.

Following the shooting, police established a perimeter and searched for the shooter Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a police investigation with @MiamiDadePD we have closed NW 2-6 Avenues from NW 39-46 Streets. No pedestrian or vehicle traffic is being allowed within this area. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/oBFJ56gExu — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 8, 2023

Police did not release specific details, but said they have both suspects in custody. It is unclear what charges they’ll face. At a Wednesday press conference, Ramirez expressed frustration over several recent attacks on his officers. “I’m tired of being here at the hospital, four times already for injured officers being shot and attacked, and this has to stop,” he said. “And if this continues, we will respond. If you attack an officer, you’re attacking the community, you’re attacking children.” Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, said the officer never had a chance to fire his weapon, the Miami Herald reported. “Luckily, St. Michael is on his side and he should be released soon,” Stahl said. “The streets are crazy out there. There are some really bad guys that want to do harm, and we’re not going to surrender the streets to them.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...