RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A search is underway for whoever is responsible for the shooting deaths of seven people at a suspected illegal marijuana growing operation in the unincorporated Aguanga area of Riverside County in Southern California.

Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 45000 block of Highway 371 just after 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

A woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found at the location and transported by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment, according to the news release.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital, KTLA reported.

A search of the property revealed six additional victims, all suffering from gunshot wounds. All six of those victims also died from their wounds.

According to Investigators, evidence at the location indicated it was being used as an illegal marijuana growing facility.

More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana and several hundred marijuana plants were discovered at the site, reported KTLA.

It was unclear if more than one gunman was involved in the homicides and no suspects are in custody, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting appears to have been an isolated incident. Investigators do not believe there is an additional threat to the general public.