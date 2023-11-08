Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Seven officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are on “administrative assignment” after three pages from the Covenant School shooter’s diary were leaked and subsequently published earlier in the week by media personality Steven Crowder.

The seven unnamed officers have “full police power” and the assignments are “non-punitive” and meant to protect the ongoing investigation, according to a spokeperson with MNPD, reported The Tennessean.

Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, the transgender-identifying mass-murderer who slaughtered six people — including three children — at a Christian school in Nashville in March 2023 was consumed by leftist racial hatred targeting whites as “privileged,” according to three pages of the her diary released by Crowder on Monday. The writings have subsequently been authenticated by several media outlets.

“Kill those kids!!! Those crackers going to private fancy schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertables [sic],” Hale wrote in a diary entry dated February 3.

“I wish to shoot you weakass d—ks w/ your mop yellow hair, wanna kill all you little crackers! Bunch of little f—gots w/ your white privileges,” she wrote.

Officials remained tight-gripped with the diary after it became known that Hale was identifying as a transgender. Several media outlets and law enforcement groups sought to obtain the documents via FOIA requests and lawsuits, but they were stonewalled by one lame excuse after another.

“When children are massacred, the community has the right to know exactly what happened and why,” said podcaster Matt Walsh.

