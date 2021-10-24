Someone once said that Moses — of biblical fame — lived 40 years thinking he was SOMEBODY followed by 40 years discovering he was NOBODY. He finally spent his final 40 years learning how God can use SOMEBODY who is a NOBODY.
Three vital lessons in leadership learned by Moses that are transferable to us today:
- Humility is needed to have a positive impact on followers.
- Dependence upon God is required if your goals are godly.
- A difficult journey gets easier when we yield to God’s directions.
