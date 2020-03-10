ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two New York state corrections officers are dead following a murder-suicide in Utica.

A third corrections officer was injured, but is expected to survive.

The shootings occurred when corrections officer entered a female corrections officer’s home, confronted her and shot a man who was with her. That man was also a corrections officer.

The woman was abducted and was driven to another residence.

According to Syracuse.com, police responded to the home and attempted to communicate for four hours before they entered the residence and found the two dead.

The man, who was shot in the head in the first residence, survived according to police.

Utica police said the incident appeared to be a love triangle, but they were working to confirm exactly what happened.

The shooter is identified as Christopher J. Conkling, 38, of Utica, and the woman killed as Heather J. Mock, 35, also of Utica.