NEW YORK – A group of merely 10 career criminals have racked up nearly 500 arrests, upending public safety, since New York enacted its controversial bail reform law. Even more amazing is that most of them remain free to victimize others, the New York Post reported.

According to the news outlet, stunning NYPD statistics demonstrate that the city’s alleged “worst of the worst” repeat offenders have been collared a grand total of 485 times since bail reform went into effect in 2020, forcing authorities to release people with a propensity for crime.

One unidentified “frequent-flier” has been arrested 33 times since 2020. Another criminal defendant has been taken into custody 22 times this year alone, the data shows.

The revolving jail door has made a mockery of the criminal justice system.

In another piece, the New York Post identified some of the city’s worst offenders.

Michelle McKelley, 41, reportedly told officers she was a “professional booster” and complained, “Y’all are stopping my hustle” following her 97th arrest in February, when she was accused of repeatedly stealing merchandise from a Target store on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

At the time, sources said McKelley’s rap sheet was littered with arrests for petit larceny, a misdemeanor that isn’t eligible for bail under the law that went into effect in 2020.

McKelley finally got locked up on $5,000 bail following her 101st arrest. In the latest case, she was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, for reportedly “kicking, biting, scratching and spitting” at two officers Friday night when they arrested her on yet another theft case.

Isaac Rodriguez was dubbed the “Man of Steal” and “Sir Isaac Lootin’” by The Post following his 57th arrest last fall, Law Officer reported.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has been soliciting state legislators to roll back the bail-reform law so authorities can maintain custodial control over career criminals.

Adams expressed outrage Wednesday while discussing the recent findings during an afternoon news conference at One Police Plaza, according to The Post.

“Our criminal justice system is insane,” he said. “It is dangerous, it is harmful and it’s destroying the fabric of our city.”

Continuing, the mayor said, “Time and time again, our police officers make an arrest, and then the person who is arrested for assault, felonious assaults, robberies and gun possessions, they’re finding themselves back on the street within days– if not hours — after the arrest.”

“And they go on to commit more crimes within weeks, if not days,” Adams fumed.