U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is warning agents to be extra vigilant for bombs after improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were discovered at the southern border.

A federal law enforcement source shared an internal officer safety alert with FOX Business Network. The Dec. 13 memo said the Mexican military seized 10 IEDs at the border.

Mexican authorities found the IEDs after Tucson CBP observed gunfire at the U.S.-Mexico border and a supervisory border patrol agent arrested an individual on the U.S. side who was armed with a loaded AK-47 rifle. The arrestee also possessed two loaded AK magazines, a sidearm, and loose rounds.

In the alert that went out to CBP agents, the federal agency is warning its personnel to “exercise extreme caution and should report any possible armed subjects approaching the border with possible explosive devices.”

A source said the cartel gun battle occurred due to a gap in the border fence at a ranch that has been used in the past to smuggle drugs, according to FOX Business. However, it now allures human smugglers and the gangs were fighting for control.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported that Tuesday saw another day in which overwhelmed CBP officials encountered more than 10,000 migrants in a single day.

The Biden administration has been described as laissez faire, incompetent, and even criminal as it relates to its approach to border security. Republicans are currently pushing for increased border safety measures to be included in the President’s $106 billion aid package for Israel and Ukraine.